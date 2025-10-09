‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Star Christopher Briney Joins ‘Hacks’ Season 5

Christopher Briney has joined the cast of “Hacks” Season 5 alongside star Jean Smart — and is sporting a new look for the role.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” star cozied up to the seven-time Emmy Award-winner Jean Smart in a first look at his appearance on the HBO Max comedy series. Though no details have been released about his role, Briney seems to be close to the series’ leading lady Deborah Vance debuting some new tattoos in his unbuttoned silk blouse.

Briney will join returning cast members Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Mark Indelicato and Rose Abdoo.

Fans have spotted the cast filming in the streets of Manhattan this fall, a departure from their typical Los Angeles backdrop. Though “Hacks” star Einbinder said Season 5 will be the show’s last, HBO Max has not officially confirmed the series will end after Season 5, which is expected to debut in 2026.

Series creators Downs, Jen Statsky and Lucia Aniello have often said they saw “Hacks” as a five-season show. However, when Season 4 ended in May, the writers said they were open to more seasons if the story required additional episodes.

At the end of Season 4, Deborah Vance gave up her new late night show after she was forced to choose between it and working with Ava. The duo then fled to Singapore, the only place where Vance could perform without breaking a strict non-compete clause. After a false report that Deborah was dead, Deborah and Ava put their disagreements aside to protect Deborah’s legacy.

“Hacks” is executive produced by Downs, Aniello and Statsky, as well as Michael Schur, David Miner, Morgan Sackett, Joe Mande, Aisha Muharrar, Nate Young, and Ashley Glazier. The series is a product of Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

“Hacks” Seasons 1-4 are now streaming on HBO Max.