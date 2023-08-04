‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Stars David Iacono and Elsie Fisher Hope Team ‘Skam’ Is ‘A Breather’ From the Main Love Triangle (Video)

A new relationship has entered the mix on “The Summer I Turned Pretty.”

In the sixth episode of Season 2, Skye (Elsie Fisher) and Cam Cameron (David Iacono) acted on their feelings for each other, sealing them with a sweet kiss. Iacono acknowledged the contrast between this budding relationship and the intense love triangle Belly (Lola Tung) finds herself in with the Fisher brothers.

“I think [Skye and Cam’s relationship] is refreshing at points, [given] everything that’s going on with Conrad and Jeremiah and Belly … and even Steven and Taylor,” Iacono told TheWrap in an interview conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike began. “I think it’ll be nice for people to have a bit of a breather when it comes to Cam and Skye. Their relationship is very new.”

Fisher, who goes by they/them pronouns, weighed in, describing Skye and Cam as “low stakes” yet “they mean something to each other.”

Iacono completed the thought by comparing Cam and Skye’s meet cute to how Belly has known the boys forever.

“There’s not the weight of growing up together,” Iacono added, with his costar adding there aren’t “years of yearning” between the two like there are between Belly and Conrad (Chris Briney) or Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno).

Fisher’s character entered Season 2 without any foundation in Jenny Han’s books, but they describe Skye’s gravitation to Cam as outsiders.

“They’re both simultaneously outsiders, yet in the group, which is a nice dynamic to have. It’s like when there’s [that] one other kid in the dentist’s office waiting room,” Fisher said. “But then, imagine you and that other child, you’re playing the marbles on the wire. Playing that, you get really close. #Skam”

Iacono also had more screen time compared to Cam’s presence in the books.

“I wasn’t really initially expecting to be brought back just because I knew that Cam wasn’t in the second book, but when I found out that he was being brought back, I was very grateful, very excited, very hyped,” he said. “[Author] Jenny [Han] was really cool about including me in updates about where the writer’s room was planning on taking Cam’s storyline. At one point he was going to be like a construction worker, but that never panned out. It was just really fun to see how the writer’s room worked and their process. I wasn’t in the room or anything, but Jenny constantly kept me posted. So it was really cool to see it all come to fruition eventually.”

Six episodes of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 2 are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.