‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Is Getting a New Release Schedule for Season 3

The final season of Jenny Han’s TV adaptation consists of 11 episodes, up from 8 in Season 2

"The Summer I Turned Pretty" Season 3 (Prime Video)

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” is shaking up its release schedule for its upcoming third and final season.

Season 3 will debut its first two episodes on Wednesday, July 16, before shifting to a weekly release schedule, Prime Video announced Friday. The Prime Video series will drop new episodes every Wednesday, with the series finale debuting on Wednesday, Sept. 17.

The release schedule marks a switch-up from Season 1’s binge release, which shifted for Season 2 when the series debuted its first three episodes before releasing subsequent episodes weekly.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” also upped its episode count for Season 3, with the final season consisting of 11 episodes, up from the eight episodes in Seasons 1 and 2.

See the full release schedule below:

  • Season 3, Episode 1 (Season 3 premiere): Wednesday, July 16
  • Season 3, Episode 2: Wednesday, July 16
  • Season 3, Episode 3: Wednesday, July 23
  • Season 3, Episode 4: Wednesday, July 30
  • Season 3, Episode 5: Wednesday, Aug. 6
  • Season 3, Episode 6: Wednesday, Aug. 13
  • Season 3, Episode 7: Wednesday, Aug. 20
  • Season 3, Episode 8: Wednesday, Aug. 27
  • Season 3, Episode 9: Wednesday, Sept. 3
  • Season 3, Episode 10: Wednesday, Sept. 10
  • Season 3, Episode 11 (series finale): Wednesday, Sept. 17

Based on Jenny Han’s beloved YA book series, “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 3 will close out the love triangle between Lola Tung’s Belly, Christopher Briney’s Conrad and Gavin Casalegno’s Jeremiah.

The official logline for Season 3 is as follows: “It’s the end of her junior year of college, and Belly’s looking forward to another summer in Cousins with her soulmate, Jeremiah. Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life. Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same …”

Han serves as a showrunner and executive producer for Season 3 alongside Sarah Kucserka, with additional EPs including Karen Rosenfelt, Paul Lee, Hope Hartman and Mads Hansen from wiip. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and wiip.

Lola Tung in "The Summer I Turned Pretty" Season 2 (Prime Video)
