‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Is Getting a New Release Schedule for Season 3

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” is shaking up its release schedule for its upcoming third and final season.

Season 3 will debut its first two episodes on Wednesday, July 16, before shifting to a weekly release schedule, Prime Video announced Friday. The Prime Video series will drop new episodes every Wednesday, with the series finale debuting on Wednesday, Sept. 17.

The release schedule marks a switch-up from Season 1’s binge release, which shifted for Season 2 when the series debuted its first three episodes before releasing subsequent episodes weekly.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” also upped its episode count for Season 3, with the final season consisting of 11 episodes, up from the eight episodes in Seasons 1 and 2.

See the full release schedule below:

Season 3, Episode 1 (Season 3 premiere): Wednesday, July 16

Season 3, Episode 2: Wednesday, July 16

Season 3, Episode 3: Wednesday, July 23

Season 3, Episode 4: Wednesday, July 30

Season 3, Episode 5: Wednesday, Aug. 6

Season 3, Episode 6: Wednesday, Aug. 13

Season 3, Episode 7: Wednesday, Aug. 20

Season 3, Episode 8: Wednesday, Aug. 27

Season 3, Episode 9: Wednesday, Sept. 3

Season 3, Episode 10: Wednesday, Sept. 10

Season 3, Episode 11 (series finale): Wednesday, Sept. 17

Based on Jenny Han’s beloved YA book series, “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 3 will close out the love triangle between Lola Tung’s Belly, Christopher Briney’s Conrad and Gavin Casalegno’s Jeremiah.

The official logline for Season 3 is as follows: “It’s the end of her junior year of college, and Belly’s looking forward to another summer in Cousins with her soulmate, Jeremiah. Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life. Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same …”

Han serves as a showrunner and executive producer for Season 3 alongside Sarah Kucserka, with additional EPs including Karen Rosenfelt, Paul Lee, Hope Hartman and Mads Hansen from wiip. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and wiip.