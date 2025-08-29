‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Trailer for Final 3 Episodes Sends Belly to Paris, Reveals New Cast

Move over, Emily… Belly is heading to Paris.

Ahead of next month’s “The Summer I Turned Pretty” series finale, Prime Video dropped one last trailer for the YA show’s final three episodes on Friday. Check it out below.

Play video

The last three installments of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” are set to pick up with Belly (Lola Tung) in the continued wake of her called-off wedding to Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). As fans saw in this week’s episode, Belly chose to respond to that major left turn by running away to Paris in search of a new life and new identity.

That pursuit is reflected in the trailer released Friday, which is not set — as most “Summer I Turned Pretty” fans would expect — to a Taylor Swift song but rather Ellie Goulding’s “Anything Could Happen.” That song’s optimistic mantra repeats over footage of Belly dancing, working and making new friends in Paris. It’s all part of her journey to find, as she says early in the trailer, “the person I can be.”

Running away from your old life is not as easy as simply hopping on a plane to another continent, though. That much is made clear in the trailer’s closing moments, as Belly sorts through her mail in Paris only to find a letter waiting for her from none other than — you guessed it — Conrad (Christopher Briney). Buckle up, “Summer I Turned Pretty” fans. There’s still plenty of romantic drama still to come.

The final three episodes of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 3 are set to premiere Sept. 3, Sept. 10 and Sept. 17 on Amazon’s Prime Video.