‘The Summer of Songbirds’ TV Adaptation in the Works at Hulu From Brennan Peters

“The Summer of Songbirds” is getting the TV adaptation treatment at Hulu.

The Disney-owned streamer is in the midst of developing a series adaptation of Kristy Woodson Harvey’s novel, which is set to be written and executive produced by “The Power” producer Brennan Peters. Woodson Harvey will executive produce the series, which hails from 20th Television and Kapital Entertainment.

The series will center on three girlfriends and their unbreakable bond forged in their childhood summers spent in North Carolina, exploring the theme of chosen family.

“Now in their 30s, each grappling with the harsh realities of adulthood, they’re forced to confront secrets and betrayals from both the past and present that threaten to unravel their chosen family,” the official logline reads.

Jaiden Kaplan and Tiffany Przybyla-Wong also executive produce the series on behalf of Kapital Entertainment.

Peters served as a co-producer on Prime Video’s “The Power,” which adapted Naomi Alderman’s novel of the same name to the small screen, wrote and produced “Perry & Emile” and served as a writer on “Sacred Lies” for Facebook Watch. Her horror-comedy feature “Bait” is being produced by Gloria Sanchez Productions, with Lisa Brühlmann attached as a director.

Beyond the screen, Peters’ original musical “Delilah” is in development with the band Delta Rae composing.

In addition to “The Summer of Songbirds,” Woodson Harvey has penned “Beach House Rules,” “A Happier Life” and “The Peachtree Bluff Series,” with many of her books being optioned or in the works as a TV series or film projects. Her books have been featured in “Good Morning America’s” Buzz Pick, Southern Living’s Most Anticipated Reads, Katie Couric’s Featured Books and Joanna Garcia Swisher’s “The Happy Place Read.” She won the Lucy Bramlette Patterson Award for Excellence in Creative Writing and was a finalist for the Southern Book Prize.

Peters is repped by UTA and Artists First as well as Paradigm for theater. Woodson Harvey is repped by CAA’s Olivia Blaustein and Rain’s Jonathan Baruch.