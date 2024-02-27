On Monday, “The Talk” hosts Jerry O’Connell and Natalie Morales shared their well wishes for Wendy Williams following the announcement that she’s been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

“We do want to send our heartfelt condolences and our thoughts with Wendy Williams,” Morales said. “As you may know she was recently diagnosed with progressive aphasia and frontal temporal dementia. So we are sending her our very best wishes to her, we are thinking about you Wendy, we all love you. I know Jerry, you’ve worked with her many, many times, you’ve filled in on her show many times.”

O’Connell — who has taken the lead in her purple chair as a guest host on several occasions — then shared that the entire CBS cast and crew supports her.

“I worked for her. And I just want to say to Wendy if you’re watching, we love you so much, Wendy,” O’Connell said. “We all love you and we think about you all the time. We’re all on your side, and Wendy, you are not alone. We’re all here for you, everyone. Everyone is here for you.”

On Thursday, Williams’ care team shared the news that the media personality was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia in 2023.

“The decision to share this news was difficult and made after careful consideration, not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy, but to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support the thousands of others facing similar circumstances,” the press statement reads. “Unfortunately, many individuals diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia face stigma and misunderstanding, particularly when they begin to exhibit behavioral changes but have not yet received a diagnosis.”

Some of Williams’ personal life and health journey will be featured in the two-part Lifetime documentary “Where Is Wendy Williams,” which landed on the network on Feb. 24. The second installation will air the next day.