 ‘Barbie’ Star Ryan Gosling to Perform ‘I’m Just Ken’ at the Oscars

The film directed by Greta Gerwig has received eight Academy Award nominations

"Barbie" (Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery)

Ryan Gosling is Kenough for the 2024 Oscars, as “Barbie” leading man is set to perform his breakout hit “I’m just Ken” live during the ceremony, TheWrap has confirmed.

Gosling, who is nominated as Best Supporting Actor his his role in the film, was the subject of much speculation in recent weeks on whether he would be performing the song at the Oscars.

“Barbie” is currently nominated for 8 Academy Awards including best picture.  Also of note, ‘I’m Just Ken’ received an Oscar nomination for best original song from the “Barbie” soundtrack along with “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas. The latter song recently won the Grammy for best song written for visual media.

When “I’m Just Ken” first dropped, the catchy song cracked Billboard’s Hot 100 chart upon its release.

The Academy Awards are scheduled to be broadcast on ABC at 4 p.m. PT on March 10.  Jimmy Kimmel will be returning as the host.”

The Daily Mail first reported the news about Gosling performing “I’m Just Ken” at the Oscars.

