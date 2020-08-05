The last time writer-director David Ayer made a film about two men driving around the streets of South Central Los Angeles, bonding in a violent environment that puts their lives at risk at every moment, it was 2012 and the men were the LAPD officers played by Jake Gyllenhaal and Michael Pena in “End of Watch.” “The Tax Collector,” Ayer’s new film, flips that premise on its head as it enlists Bobby Soto and Shia LaBeouf to play collectors for a gang lord who takes a cut of every illicit gang transaction in South Central.
But while “End of Watch” was a tense, tough thriller that created a believable bond between Gyllenhaal and Pena’s characters, “The Tax Collector” is wilder, messy and altogether less convincing. It trots out a lot of posturing and a lot of gang-movie clichés but flails instead of giving us much reason to care.
Ayer, a white man born in Minnesota who spent part of his teen years living in South Central, has been down these streets before. He explored the territory first in his script for “Training Day” and then in well-received films like “End of Watch,” “Harsh Times” and “Street Kings.” So there was reason to hope that “The Tax Collector” could be a return to his strengths after a detour to make the bigger budget “Suicide Squad” and the Netflix film “Bright,” which mixed LAPD cops with orcs and magic wands.
But “The Tax Collector” is not such much a return to form as an over-the-top exercise in melodramatic brutality. Soto plays David, who was born into a crime family and tries his hardest to keep his collection business separate from his life at home with his wife and children. “God allows me to walk into the darkness and come back into the light,” he tells his best friend and partner, Creeper (LaBeouf), because that’s the way people talk in this movie. “I have two worlds.”
Creeper, apparently, is the more volatile and unhinged member of this two-man collection agency. His cauliflower ears say he’s an ex-boxer, his speech patterns say he’s a white guy who wants to be a Mexican gangster, and the fact that LaBeouf is playing him automatically gives him a touch of crazy intensity. But while one local gang member tells him, “I heard you’re the devil,” we don’t really see that first-hand; he’s good at glowering, but that’s about it.
The story has made the rounds that LaBeouf had his entire torso tattooed for the role, though there’s some question about how much of the tattoo (which pays tribute to his parents) is real and how much was temporary. But Creeper spends almost the entire movie in a three-piece suit, and the only time he takes off his shirt there’s so much blood that we can’t really see the tattoo, which makes LaBeouf’s painful act of commitment a curious one.
It’s also beside the point, because what sinks “The Tax Collector” isn’t what’s on Creeper’s skin, but what comes out of his and David’s mouths. “We gonna kill anybody today?” says Creeper as he gets in the car to start their collection rounds. “I got f—ing nice shoes on.”
The opening stretch of the movie sets up David and Creeper as the collectors who strike fear into the 43 different street gangs who owe 30% of their take to a mysterious gang lord named Wizard. But when one client shorts them $200,000 and they show up ready to beat it out of him, they find a new gang lord, Conejo (Jose Martin), freshly arrived from Mexico to explain why the money wasn’t paid. “It’s not a mistake,” he says. “It’s a mother—ing earthquake.”
Conejo is the bad guy we hate, as opposed to the bad guys we either like or sympathize with. And the movie never misses an opportunity to underline his villainy: If the severed head in a cooler isn’t enough of a tipoff, the Satanic ritual and human sacrifice should do it. (Of course, the guy’s a pragmatic Satanist, praying, “Make me invisible to the government’s eye” before he goes out to slaughter people.)
Things get lurid once Conejo’s on the scene because the guy apparently has the ability to track everybody and kill anyone he wants. And that means that David has to step up his game, which he does with the help of his father’s gun (“it’s got a lot of murders on it,” he’s told) and some unlikely South Central allies led by yet another cliché-spewing gangster. “We got a chance to wash all our sins away on this one,” he says. “We’re going so far down the rabbit hole there might be no gettin’ back.”
The showdown is as over-the-top as the dialogue, although it’s easier to track the brutality than the geography in the big fights, which include several of the major deaths happening just off-screen. The action also regularly slows down for dramatic, flashback-laden epiphanies, though at this point you just want “The Tax Collector” to hurry up and kill everybody who needs killing.
RLJE Films is releasing “The Tax Collector” in theaters and digital on-demand on Aug. 7.
All the Hollywood Films Arriving on Demand Early Because of the Coronavirus
Since most U.S. movie theaters have shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic, studios are rushing out VOD home releases of movies that were only just in theaters.
Disney/Warner Bros./Universal
"Trolls World Tour"
The sequel to the 2017 animated hit announced it would be available for digital download on April 10 -- the same day it was supposed to land in theaters. Now it's a VOD exclusive.
Universal Pictures
"Birds of Prey"
The Margot Robbie spinoff of 2017's "Suicide Squad" debuted on demand on March 24. The film grossed $84 million since opening on Feb. 4.
Warner Bros.
"The Hunt"
The Universal/Blumhouse horror film was first delayed from release last fall due to controversy over its violent content -- and then sidelined after its March 13 opening by the coronavirus. It's available to stream now.
Universal Pictures
"The Invisible Man"
The Universal horror film starring Elisabeth Moss grossed nearly $65 million since its Feb. 26 release in theaters. It's available to stream now.
Universal Pictures
"Emma."
Focus Features' adaptation of the Jane Austen novel opened in limited release Feb. 21 -- and picked up $10 million in ticket sales until the pandemic shut down theaters. It's available to stream now.
Focus Features
"Bloodshot"
The Vin Diesel comic-book movie opened March 6 and grossed $10 million before theaters shut down. It's available on VOD now.
Sony Pictures
"I Still Believe"
Lionsgate's biopic starring K.J. Apa as Christian music star Jeremy Camp hit VOD on March 27 -- just two weeks after it opened in theaters.
Lionsgate
"The Way Back"
Warner Bros. released the Ben Affleck drama "The Way Back" -- which grossed $13 million in theaters since its March 6 opening -- on VOD less than three weeks later, on March 24.
Warner Bros.
"Onward"
Disney and Pixar’s animated feature was made available for purchase on Friday, March 20, and the film hit Disney+ on April 3.
Disney/Pixar
"Sonic the Hedgehog"
Paramount Pictures' "Sonic the Hedgehog" set a new record for video game adaptations with a $58 million domestic opening weekend on Feb. 14 and has grossed $306 million worldwide theatrically. It's available on demand now.
Paramount Pictures
"The Call of the Wild"
20th Century Studios' feel-good film starring Harrison Ford and a giant CGI dog is available on demand now.
20th Century
"Downhill"
Barely escaping an avalanche during a family ski vacation, a married couple (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell) is thrown into disarray as they are forced to reevaluate their lives and how they feel about each other. It's available on demand now.
Fox Searchlight
"Never Rarely Sometimes Always"
"Never Rarely Sometimes Always" is the story of two teenage cousins from rural Pennsylvania who journey to New York City to seek an abortion. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and walked away with a Special Jury award. It's available for VOD now.
Focus Features
"Endings, Beginnings"
"Endings, Beginnings," a romantic drama from Drake Doremus starring Shailene Woodley, Sebastian Stan and Jamie Dornan, opened early on digital on April 17 and on demand on May 1. It was meant to open theatrically on May 1.
Samuel Goldwyn Films
"To the Stars"
"To the Stars," a period drama set in 1960s Oklahoma that stars Kara Hayward, Liana Liberato, Jordana Spiro, Shea Whigham, Malin Akerman and Tony Hale, was bumped up to a digital release on April 24 and an on demand release on June 1. Martha Stephens directed the film that premiered at Sundance in 2019 and was meant to be released theatrically by Samuel Goldwyn Films.
Samuel Goldwyn Films
"Impractical Jokers: The Movie"
truTV's first-ever feature-length film arrived early on digital on April 1. Follow James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn, Joe Gatto, and Sal Vulvano, aka The Tenderloins, playing themselves in a fictional story of a humiliating high school mishap from the early '90s.
truTV
"Artemis Fowl"
Disney's adaptation of the Eoin Colfer fantasy novel "Artemis Fowl" was meant to debut in theaters on May 29 but premiered exclusively on Disney+. The film is directed by Kenneth Branagh and stars Colin Farrell and Judi Dench.
Disney
"The Infiltrators"
The theatrical release of Oscilloscope's docu-thriller "The Infiltrators" has been postponed, and the film was released on both Cable On Demand and Digital Platforms starting June 2.
Oscilloscope
"Working Man"
The March 27 theatrical release of "Working Man" has been canceled due to the theater closures, and the film premiered on May 5 via Video On Demand.
Brainstorm Media
"Jump Shot: The Kenny Sailors Story"
"Jump Shot: The Kenny Sailors Story," a sports documentary executive produced by NBA star Steph Curry, was made available for streaming on the new service Altavod between April 16-18 for $7.99 and is available for pre-order beginning April 9. 10% of all the proceeds will be donated to COVID-19 relief efforts. The documentary tells the story of the player, Kenny Sailors, who pioneered the jump shot, and it features interviews with Curry, Kevin Durant, Dirk Nowitzki, Clark Kellogg, Bobby Knight and more.
Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images
"Scoob!"
Warner Bros. announced on April 11 that it would release the family animated film “Scoob!” for digital ownership and premium video on-demand on May 15, making it the second film (after Universal's "Trolls World Tour") to cancel a planned theatrical release and head straight to home release pandemic.
Warner Bros.
"The King of Staten Island"
"The King of Staten Island," the comedy starring and co-written by "SNL" star Pete Davidson and directed by Judd Apatow, skipped its theatrical release date of June 19 and opened one week early on VOD everywhere on June 12.
Universal Pictures
"The High Note"
"The High Note," the latest film from "Late Night" director Nisha Ganatra that stars Tracee Ellis Ross and Dakota Johnson, made its premiere on VOD on May 29. It was meant to open on May 8 theatrically.
Focus Features
"Waiting for the Barbarians"
Ciro Guerra's film starring Mark Rylance, Johnny Depp and Robert Pattinson was originally slated for a theatrical release but was picked up by Samuel Goldwyn Films to instead be released via cable on demand and on digital in August
Samuel Goldwyn Films
"Irresistible"
Jon Stewart's latest film, a political comedy called "Irresistible," will skip theaters and make its premiere online for on demand digital rental on June 26. The film from Focus Features stars Steve Carell and Rose Byrne and was meant to open in theaters on May 29.
Daniel McFadden / Focus Features
"My Spy"
The Dave Bautista action comedy "My Spy" was originally meant for a theatrical release from STXfilms and was due to hit theaters in March. Amazon then acquired the film from STX and will now release it on streaming on June 26.
Amazon Studios
"The One and Only Ivan"
The animated Disney film based on Thea Sharrock's best-selling children's book "The One and Only Ivan" is the latest feature to skip theaters and move to Disney+. The movie features the voice talent of Angelina Jolie, Danny Devito, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston and Helen Mirren. The film was previously slated for theatrical release on August 14 but will now debut on Disney+ one week later on Aug. 21.
Disney
"The Secret Garden"
The re-imagining of the book "The Secret Garden" was meant to open in UK theaters in April but delayed its theatrical release until August. But STXfilms will now release the StudioCanal and Heyday Films movie on PVOD for $19.99 on August 7 in North America. "The Secret Garden" stars Colin Firth, Julie Walters and Dixie Egerickx.
STXfilms
1 of 29
“Irresistible” joins a list of big films heading to digital home entertainment platforms early
Since most U.S. movie theaters have shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic, studios are rushing out VOD home releases of movies that were only just in theaters.