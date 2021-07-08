‘The Tomorrow War': Amazon, Skydance in Talks for Sequel

Amazon and Skydance are in talks to develop a sequel to “The Tomorrow War,” according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Talks are also underway to bring back the creative group including star Chris Pratt, director Chris McKay and screenwriter Zach Dean.

The time-travel movie, which Amazon reportedly shelled out around $200M to stream, the film follows Pratt’s Dan Forester as he fights to save humanity after soldiers from the future appear with the urgent message that Earth’s population is being destroyed by an alien invasion in 2051.

“The Tomorrow War” made its debut on Amazon Prime on Friday and is currently sitting at a lukewarm 53% among critics on Rotten Tomatoes, with the audience review topping off at a more positive 80%. The Globe and Mail’s Barry Hertz calls it “Starship Troopers for dummies,” adding, “If I had a time machine, I’d punt myself to the past just before ‘The Tomorrow War’ went into production, and save everyone the trouble,” while Brian Lowry of CNN admits the picture has a “certain appeal,” “but strands its star in a pretty uninspired time and place.”

Despite the fragmented reception, “The Tomorrow War” has audiences watching it in droves as the movie launched in over 240 countries and territories and debuted at No. 1 across streaming platforms over the holiday weekend, per Deadline.

Deadline first reported the news.