‘The Tomorrow War’ Beats ‘Luca’ as Most-Streamed Movie in Nielsen’s Weekly Rankings

Chris Pratt’s action film “The Tomorrow War” was the most-watched movie in its streaming debut last month, beating out Disney-Pixar’s “Luca” as it continues a strong streaming run, according to Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings.

“The Tomorrow War” opened over the July 4 holiday, and during the week of June 28, Nielsen estimated the movie was streamed for 1.229 billion viewing minutes. It was the No. 2 most-watched title for the week (behind only the Netflix series “Manifest”) and was the top original movie for the week, beating out “Luca” in its second week on Nielsen’s ratings.

“Luca” during the week of June 28 had another stellar run, notching 1.156 viewing minutes. It fell only slightly from its debut during the week of June 14, when it was watched for 1.5 billion viewing minutes. It landed at No. 3 on the overall streaming rankings and was No. 2 for movies. Nielsen said “Luca” continues to perform well with the 2-11 audience and also skewed female.

The next highest film on the rankings was the Liam Neeson action movie “The Ice Road” for Netflix, which dropped on June 25 and was seen for a solid 553 million viewing minutes, landing at No. 8 overall, ahead of other streaming titles like “Downton Abbey” and Amazon’s “Bosch.” In any other week, that might’ve been good enough to be the No. 1 movie.

“The Tomorrow War” stars Chris Pratt and is directed by Chris McKay. The film was originally meant to be a theatrical release but was moved to Amazon during the pandemic. Pratt stars as a family man who is drafted to fight in a future war after people from the future come back in time and inform them that aliens have been attacking the planet and threaten to make humanity extinct. Humanity’s only hope is for people from the present to go into the future and fight. The film also stars Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin and Sam Richardson.

Nielsen’s streaming rankings look at Netflix, Disney+, Amazon and Hulu. You can view the full lists for the week here.