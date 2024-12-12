Jimmy Fallon Jokes It’s the Time of Year When Amazon Drivers Tell Their Families ‘See You in 2025’

No late night host embraces the holiday season quite like Jimmy Fallon. The NBC host highlighted how close we are to Christmas in an opening monologue all about the most wonderful and stressful time of the year.

“Can you believe it? We’re officially only two weeks away from Christmas. Today every Amazon driver looked at their family and said, ‘Well, see you in 2025,’” Fallon said on Wednesday night. “We’re at the point where you stop thinking what’s the best gift and start thinking what will show up in time.”

The late night host went on to say that he loves New York City during the holidays. “There’s nothing more festive than hearing Mariah Carey along with a bunch of sirens and jackhammers,” Fallon said.

Fallon then teed up three “sappy, sentimental” Christmas commercials. The first fake ad was for Temu and came with the tagline “The holidays are about quality time with loved ones and the values we share. But for those who don’t care about quality or value, there’s Temu.” That was followed by a faux Williams Sonoma ad that featured a $80 lemon zester.

But the ad that earned the biggest laugh from “The Tonight Show” studio audience was the one for Cybertrucks. “This holiday, remember big gifts sometimes come in small packages, while other gifts are perfect for those with a small package,” the ad declared.

Wednesday night marked the sixth day in Fallon’s 12 days of Christmas sweaters. This time around one lucky member of the studio audience was gifted a sweater that both lit up and had full-sized stuffed teddy bears on its sleeves. Watch the monologue above.