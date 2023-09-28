Matthew McConaughey and John Mayer will be his first guests on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” when it returns to air next week.

Jimmy Fallon shared the news on Instagram in a video he captioned, “We are baaaaaaaack!!! I missed you guys so much. New show this Monday. McConaughey. Mayer. Me.”

“The Tonight Show” has been off the air since the WGA strike went into effect on May 2. At the time, NBC agreed to pay the show’s crew for two weeks and Fallon himself paid the crew for an additional week.

Fallon made it clear before and during the strike that he supported his writers. While attending the Met Gala before the strike was called in May, he told reporters, “I wouldn’t have a show if it wasn’t for my writers, and I support them all the way.”

During the strike, Fallon teamed up with fellow late night hosts Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and John Oliver for the Strike Force Five podcast, the proceeds of which went directly to pay the writers of their shows.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs Monday through Friday from 11:35 p.m. to 12:35 a.m. PT/PT on NBC and can also be streamed on Peacock.