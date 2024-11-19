Jimmy Fallon Laments the Rise of Influencers as News Sources: ‘In 20 Years We Went From Tom Brokaw to Hawk Tuah’

Jimmy Fallon is disappointed in us. The NBC host opened “The Tonight Show” by highlighting a recent Pew Research Center poll that found roughly one in five Americans say they regularly get their news from social media influencers.

“Somehow in 20 years we went from Tom Brokaw to Hawk Tuah,” Fallon said, referencing the retired news anchor and the woman who went viral for giving oral sex advice during a man-on-the-street interview.

Overall, Fallon’s Monday night monologue was heavy one one-liners. Nodding to the fact that one of his guests for the evening was Cher, the NBC host said, “‘If I Could Turn Back Time’ was all I could sing after wasting my time on the Tyson-Paul fight.”

That wasn’t the only Netflix joke Fallon had up his sleeve. After telling his audience about President Joe Biden’s trip to the Amazon rainforest — a first for any U.S. president — Fallon agree that we have to do something about climate change. “It’s 2024 and our Frostys have never been hotter,” the NBC host said, flashing an image of Dustin Milligan in Netflix’s “Hot Frosty.”

The “Tonight Show” host also had some fun at Biden’s expense. After Biden spent five minutes in the tropical climate, Fallon said, “he looked like an apple someone left in a food dehydrator.” He also took some swipes at Biden’s widely-mocked outfit for the trip.

“He looks like a billionaire who regrets opening a live dinosaur park,” Fallon said. “He looks like he’s been waiting three hours for his grandkids to get off the riverboats at Animal Kingdom. He looks like Jeff Probst in Season 396 of ‘Survivor.’” Watch he full monologue above.