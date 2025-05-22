Jimmy Fallon and K-Pop Superstar Jin Argue Over Whether We Have One Butt Or Two | Video

Do we have one or two butts? That seemingly obvious question tripped up Jimmy Fallon and K-pop superstar Jin during the singer’s Wednesday night appearance on “The Tonight Show.”

After talking about Tom Cruise’s recent appearance on Jin’s YouTube show “Run Jin,” Fallon asked the former BTS member if he’d ever be interested in hosting a variety show. “Not at all,” Jin responded. “But should I do it?”

Encouraged by an audience full of screaming fans, Fallon and Jin then switched positions with the award-winning artist taking Fallon’s place behind “The Tonight Show” desk. At first, Jin’s questions for Fallon were softballs with Jin asking the NBC star what it’s like being the No. 1 talk show host. Then things got weird.

“Do you think we have one butt or two?” Jin read from the prepared card in front of him. Fallon was so thrown by the question he actually grabbed the card to confirm that’s what it said.

“We have one,” Fallon said, holding back laughter.

“One? No!” Jin said, standing up and patting his own butt. “It’s left leg and right leg and left right. Two.”

With that, Fallon made Jin switch back to the “Tonight Show” guest chair and got to the subject K-pops have been talking about for years: a possible BTS reunion. In June, all seven members of the group will have completed their military service, meaning that a reunion is possible as early as this summer. Though HYBE, the group’s label, is preparing for a reunion, all members of the group are also expected to continue with their solo careers. In fact, Jin stopped by “The Tonight Show” to promote his second solo album, “Echo.”

“It was great to be alone. But when they come back, since they worked very hard, I’m going to honor them and give them great respect,” Jin said. “They are my lifesavers, so I need to show my appreciation and take care of them.” Watch the full interview above.