Jimmy Fallon Jokes JD Vance Said ‘Full Take-Backsies!’ on ‘All That Comparing-Trump-to-Hitler Stuff’ | Video

Jimmy Fallon wasn’t at the Republican National Convention to hear J.D. Vance’s first speech as Donald Trump’s vice president pick, but the NBC host imagined what it was like.

“Today, J.D. Vance gave his first speech as Trump’s running mate. Vance started by saying, ‘All that comparing trump to hitler stuff, full take backsies,’” Fallon said on Wednesday night.

Ever since Vance was named Trump’s running mate on Monday, the myriad of insults the “Hillbilly Elegy” author has lodged at the former president have come forth. Over the years, Vance has called Trump an “idiot,” a “moral disaster” and “America’s Hitler.”

That wasn’t the only crack Fallon took at the RNC. The late night host started Wednesday night’s show by calling the convention “one of the whitest things of all time.” He also teased that the biggest celebrities at the event have been rapper and model Amber Rose, the daughter from “Chrisley Knows Best” and the children’s performer Blippi.

“I’d tell you who’s speaking tomorrow, but I wouldn’t want to spoil the next season of ‘The Masked Singer,’” Fallon added.

The “Tonight Show” host even had a special joke up his sleeve for Peter Navarro. An economist who served under the Trump administration, Navarro served as the director of the short-lived White House National Trade Council, the Assistant to the President and the Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy. Following Biden winning the 2020 election, Navarro advanced conspiracy theories that claimed there was election fraud. Partially due to his involvement with Jan. 6, he was subpoenaed twice and convicted on two counts of contempt of Congress. Navarro was ultimately sentenced to four months of jail time and fined $9,500.

“Get this, ex Trump advisor Peter Navarro was released from prison today and spoke at the convention tonight. It was part of the Republicans new scared straight program,” Fallon joked.