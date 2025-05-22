Jimmy Fallon Jokes There Will No Longer Be Taxes on Tips ‘Or $400 Million Jets’ | Video

Jimmy Fallon is celebrating the Senate’s recent passing of the No Taxes on Tips bill. The NBC late night host started off his Wednesday night monologue with several jokes about the surprise bill, which was passed unanimously on Tuesday.

“That’s fantastic news for the three people who actually report their tips to the IRS,” Fallon joked.

The “Tonight Show” host then launched into his Trump impression. “After it passed, Trump said, ‘This is great news’ and also said, ‘What are taxes?’ Trump said, ‘From this day forward, we will not tax tips or $400 million jets. That’s it. Let’s make a rule.’”

That’s not the only joke Fallon had up his sleeve about Trump’s $400 million plane from Qatar. After telling his studio audience that the Pentagon has officially accepted that the gift can be used as Air Force One, Fallon was met with a round of boos over the news story. “All day long Trump had his face pressed up against window like a kid waiting for the ice cream truck,” he joked.

The plane then came up again when Fallon was discussing Trump’s recent visit with President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa. During that meeting, Ramaphosa told the U.S. president, “I’m sorry, I don’t have a plane to give you.” This joke came as tensions were building between the two world leaders.

“And then to mess with Trump even more, he gave him tickets to see a Springsteen concert in New Jersey,” Fallon quipped.

Last week, Trump called the Jersey singer a “pushy, obnoxious JERK” after Bruce Springsteen criticized Trump while traveling outside the United States. Trump also wrote on Truth Social that Springsteen “ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country.” Watch the full opening monologue above.