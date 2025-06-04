Jimmy Fallon Can Tell Trump’s Bill Is Bad ‘When It Makes Elon Musk Worry About Money’ | Video

Jimmy Fallon is having fun in the aftermath of President Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s rift. The “Tonight Show” host started off his Tuesday night monologue by mocking both men over Trump’s self-proclaimed “big, beautiful bill.”

“Just days after leaving his official role at the White House, Elon Musk is blasting President Trump’s big, beautiful bill as a disgusting abomination. And that’s coming from the guy who made the Cybertruck,” Fallon joked.

“Elon said the bill will burden American citizens with crushingly unsustainable debt. You know the bill is bad when it makes Elon Musk worry about money,” the NBC host added.

Fallon was referring to a post Musk recently put on X, where he called the bill a “disgusting abomination.” That same post also called the bill “massive, outrageous, pork-filled.” “And Trump said, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about but I’ll take two,’” Fallon joked.

Musk ended his post by writing, “Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.” He also wrote in other posts that this bill “will drive America into debt slavery” and that “in November next year, we fire all politicians who betrayed the American people.”

The bill in question includes huge tax breaks as well as more spending on defense. It’s been estimated that, if this bill passes, it will increase the budget deficit in the U.S. by $600 billion in the next fiscal year. It was passed by the House of Representatives last month and is currently being considered by the Senate.