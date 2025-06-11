Jimmy Fallon Remixes ‘Somebody That I Used to Know’ in Honor of Trump-Musk ‘National Divorce’ | Video

Jimmy Fallon is happy to report that Donald Trump and Elon Musk are totally thriving as they move on from their feud. And he has a music video to prove it.

“Well, it seems like Trump and Elon’s feud has calmed down a bit. The two still aren’t speaking, but they did release this music video today,” Fallon said on Tuesday night.

The chords for Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know” then started as “The Tonight Show” stitched together audio clips of both Musk and Trump singing the lyrics to the breakup anthem. Musk started off the song with “You didn’t have to cut me off” before Trump took it away with “Make it out like it never happened and that we were nothing.” Musk then chimed back in with “Guess that I don’t need that though” with Trump closing it out with the iconic line “Now you’re just somebody that I used to know.”

That isn’t the only breakup song joke Fallon had. “The fallout continues over Trump’s national divorce from Elon Musk. And Trump said he’s not even thinking about Elon,” Fallon said earlier in his monologue.

To prove his point, the comedian shared a sketch that featured “The Tonight Show’s” version of Trump asking if Musk had called, texted, emailed, faxed, poked, slacked or slid into his DMs. After a Secret Service member stoically responds “no” to Trump’s many questions, the sketch showed bright rave-like colors flashing from the windows of the White House as fake Trump sang Robyn’s “Dancing on My Own.” Watch the full opening monologue above.