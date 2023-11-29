You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here to subscribe.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” has topped late night ratings for the third week in a row, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

During the week of Nov. 20-24, the late night show averaged a 0.30 rating in the key broadcast demo among adults 18-49, coming in first place among its peers, as “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” came next in second place with an average 0.24 rating while “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” trailed in third place with a rating of 0.15, according to Nielsen figures.

The 0.30 rating brought in by Fallon during the Thanksgiving week — which stands out as the best demo score any late night talk show has seen in a year — builds on the NBC late night show’s victory the week prior, as it averaged a 0.17 rating during the week of Nov. 13-17 — outpacing Kimmel’s average rating of 0.16 and Colbert’s rating of 0.13 in the demo.

Fallon also tied for the highest rating among late night talk show programming during the week of Nov. 6-10 as both shows averaged a 0.15 rating.

The Thanksgiving episode that featured Mike Birbiglia and Cher — in which the music legend joked about her name being mispronounced for decades — as well as a performance from Offset scored a total viewership of 2.9 million and a 0.70 demo rating — marking the highest rating and viewership in a year.

Fallon was also buzzy on social media, as the late night show currently stands ahead of its peers social and digital platforms with nearly 90 million followers/subscribers, while the following for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” accounts stands at 31 million and followers for “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” totaled to 17 million.

The same can be said for YouTube video views with Fallon leading the pack with over 80 million views in November to-date, according to Listenfirst, while Kimmel tallied 53.6 million views and Colbert logged 47 million views.

Hailing from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video, and filmed from Studio 6B in 30 Rockefeller Center, Lorne Michaels serves as an executive producer for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Chris Miller serves as showrunner and producer for the show alongside producer Gerard Bradford.