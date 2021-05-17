‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ Renewed for 5 Years

NBC has renewed “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” for another five years. The new deal will keep Fallon as the face’s of the iconic late-night series through 2024-25.

Seth Meyers, who inherited “Late Night” from Fallon, has extended his own contract through 2025. “The Tonight Show” airs as the lead-in for “Late Night.”

“A Little Late With Lilly Singh” followed Seth’s show for the past two seasons, but that series is ending, as is the history of NBC airing a talk show in the 1:30 a.m. time slot.

The Fallon news was announced during NBCUniversal’s upfront event on Monday.

Fallon is a busy boy.

“This year alone, Jimmy is the executive producer, creator and/or star of six projects. So of course we have ‘The Tonight Show,’ which I’m very excited to say that we’ve renewed officially for five years,” NBCUniversal chairman of entertainment content, Susan Rovner, said on Monday. “We have ‘Clash of the Cover Bands’ on E!. And at NBC, we are reimagining the 1960s game show ‘Password,’ ‘That’s My Jam,’ an animated holiday special called ‘5 More Sleeps ’til Christmas,’ based on his children’s book. And at Peacock, we have ‘The Kids Tonight Show.’ So for me, it’s a great model about how we’re going to partner with our talent and creators moving forward.”

Ahead of this morning’s upfront event, NBC announced its Fall 2021 primetime schedule last week. The sixth and final season of “This Is Us” will wait until the winter. NBC will follow its “One Chicago” Wednesdays with “Law & Order” Thursdays.

Other highlights on the fall schedule include newcomer “Ordinary Joe,” which NBC describes as a “what-if drama,” getting “The Voice” Mondays at its lead-in. Fellow freshman “La Brea” will follow the singing competition’s results show on Tuesdays. “The Voice” will only have one cycle for the upcoming season, so it will not return for midseason.

NBC comedies “Young Rock,” “Mr. Mayor” and “Kenan” will air holiday episodes and then run through full seasons in 2022.