‘The Traitors’ Season 3 Winners Reveal What You Didn’t See in the Edit

Note: This story contains spoilers from “The Traitors” Season 3, Episodes 11-12.

If you’re a fan of social strategy competition shows, then chances are you’re well aware of whom Alan Cumming crowned as the winners of “The Traitors” Season 3 on Thursday night.

After one of the most calamitous and confounding seasons of reality TV ever, the Peacock hit series named Gabby Windey, Dylan Efron, Dolores Catania and Lord Ivar Mountbatten as its four Faithful winners, besting their traitorous co-stars Danielle Reyes and Britney Haynes in the final episode.

Bravo boss Andy Cohen then stepped in to host an equally dramatic reunion special that answered fans’ burning questions, while giving the early outs some time to shine and allowing for existing bad blood to continue to simmer.

Now that they’ve split their $204,300 prize, the winners opened up to TheWrap about what we didn’t see in the final cut.

“I had a lot of moments with Danielle and Carolyn that were underplayed. I was very close to both of them and so was Ivar,” Dylan shared.

“There’s a huge amount that you don’t see. For instance, I played a very sort of low key part,” Ivar continued. “When you’re in the game, you think you’re out there, but, of course, the edit is everything, isn’t it? So it’s interesting how you don’t see half the stuff that goes on.”

“I wish that you would have saw how much better I was at the challenges,” Dolores said. “Like, going up the hill five times and how actually physical I was. I just want to brag about that for a minute! I just wanted the camera on me only and didn’t see me at all.”

Lord Ivar Mountbatten, Chanel Ayan, Bob Harper, Dolores Catania, Wells Adams, Danielle Reyes, Gabby Windey, Jeremy Collins, Dorinda Medley, Tom Sandoval, Chrishell Stause, Tony Vlachos, Bob The Drag Queen, Robyn Dixon, Chanel Ayan, Ciara Miller, Dylan Efron, Carolyn Wiger, Nikki Garcia, Sam Asghari in “The Traitors” Season 3 (Euan Cherry/Peacock)

Ivar then recalled one particular moment from that same challenge, saying, “Robyn and I carried a body up the hill and then 10 yards from the end, Tom sort of said, ‘I’ll take over from you, Robyn,’ and we carried it the last 10 yards. He plonked it down and then he put his head on top. Kind of irritated me — not that I really care — but, you know, at least have the decency to ask.”

Meanwhile, Dylan revealed the moment he knew for sure that Britney was a recruit after spending most of the game as a fellow Faithful: “During the [final] round table, that gave it away for sure that she was a Traitor to me, because she was pinning it on me. But then also a moment you didn’t see was we brought up the swearing on kids again. ‘You think I would have sworn on my kids?’ and I said, ‘No, I think you were a Faithful back then.’ She didn’t admit it, but she said, ‘Thank you very much. Thanks for giving me that.’”

The winners also decided who they think deserves a second chance on future seasons — Ayan and Dorinda — and which Traitors they thought played the best game.

“Carolyn was really good. She didn’t go out of her way to lie or manipulate. She just flew under the radar,” Gabby said. “Obviously she has a big presence because of her personality, but I think if there wasn’t as much beef between her and Danielle, she could have made it a lot further.”

“Carolyn gets too emotional too easily,” Dolores pointed out, however. “She wasn’t able to defend herself as if she would have kept her cool. In a fight, you have to think while you’re speaking, you can’t just start crying.”

Alan Cumming in “The Traitors” (Euan Cherry/Peacock)

“Danielle played a better game than it looked like from the perspective of the audience. She wouldn’t have been there if it was that bad,” Dylan noted, with Ivar adding, “She got all the way to the end, you can’t knock her.”

One of the only questions left unanswered by the time Alan’s castle was completely empty was how Dylan and Gabby mended their relationship despite the former throwing two votes on the latter earlier on in the game.

“Gabby is the one that forgave me,” Dylan admitted with a smile.

“I think at the end, we all really trusted that each other were Faithful,” Gabby concluded. “Like, if any one of us threw red, it was just out of greed — not a good look. Not that I didn’t want to… but I’m aware of public perception.”

“The Traitors” has been renewed for Seasons 4 and 5. Seasons 1-3 are now streaming on Peacock.