‘The Ultimatum’ Season 3 Release Schedule: When Are New Episodes Out?

Netflix’s “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” returns to the streamer Wednesday for Season 3.

The reality TV love experiment, hosted by “Love Is Blind” duo and real-life couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey, follows six couples as they reach a crucial turning point in their relationships.

One partner in each of the couples has issued an ultimatum to their significant other: get married or break up. Over the course of several weeks and a “trial marriage” with a fellow contestant, each couple will determine if their original relationship is forever material or if they are ready to move on with their new connection.

This is the third season of the U.S. version of the reality show, but the streamer also released several international editions of the show as well as “The Ultimatum: Queer Love.”

Here’s all you need to know in order to watch “The Ultimatum” Season 3:

When does “The Ultimatum” Season 3 premiere?

Season 3 of “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” premiered on Netflix Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Are the episodes released weekly or all at once?

The first five episodes were released on Netflix Wednesday, Dec. 4. New episodes will be released on the two subsequent Wednesdays with the finale Dec. 18.

See the full episode release schedule here:

Wednesday, Dec. 4: Episodes 1–5

Wednesday, Dec. 11: Episodes 6–8

Wednesday, Dec. 18: Episodes 9–10

How does “The Ultimatum” work?

Each participant will “break up” with their partner and enter into a trial marriage with someone from another competing couple. After moving in and living with their new partner, each participant will couple back up with their original partner. Then they will decided to remain in the relationship they started in, forge ahead with a new connection or choose to leave the experiment solo.

How many couples will be in Season 3?

Six couples will compete in the third installment of the dating experiment.

Watch the Season 3 trailer here: