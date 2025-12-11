‘The Vampire Lestat’ Sets 2026 Premiere Window on AMC Networks

“The Vampire Lestat” has set a summer 2026 premiere for the third, rebranded season of the series based on Anne Rice’s novels.

This season will follow Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) as he awakens into the modern world as a rock star, uncovering his origins as a vampire in 18th century France.

The AMC Networks series announced its third season name change at Comic-Con over the summer. The first two seasons were based on Rice’s novel “Interview with the Vampire,” focused on the relationship between Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) and Lestat. The third season will shift perspective to Lestat’s point of view, inspired by Rice’s second novel “The Vampire Lestat.”

Reid and Anderson will return to the series with Sheila Atim (“The Woman King”), joining as Akasha, The Great Mother and Queen of the Damned. Other previously announced cast members include Noah Reid as Larry, Ryan Kattner as Salamander, Seamus Patterson as Alex and Sarah Swire as TC, which seems to be an abbreviation for Lestat’s bandmate Tough Cookie.

Jennifer Ehle will also join the cast as Gabriella with Ella Ballentine as Baby Jenks, Jeanine Serralles as Christine Claire, Christopher Heyerdahl as Marius and Damien Atkins as Magnus.

The exclusive first look of “The Vampire Lestat” shows Reid in a seductive new light as a rock star. His rage, flamboyance and charisma are all put on display on and off the stage as the vampire jumps between 1980s San Francisco and 18th century France.

The new footage also depicts a couple extended sequences of Louis and Daniel Molloy catching up over drinks and Louis and Lestat bickering about Armand.

Seasons 1 and 2 of “Interview With the Vampire” are available to stream on Netflix and AMC+. Season 3, retitled to “The Vampire Lestat,” will be available to watch on AMC Networks and AMC+.