Just a few weeks after outrage at Don Lemon for calling Nikki Haley “past her prime,” the presidential hopeful herself is now making a similar claim about President Joe Biden. So, on Friday’s episode of “The View,” the hosts dragged Haley for her “staggering hypocrisy.”

During a recent television appearance, Haley said that “if you vote for Joe Biden, you really are counting on a president Harris, because the idea that he would make it until 86 years old, is not something that I think is likely.”

For host Sunny Hostin, the comment was “completely crass,” and particularly unnecessary considering that Haley actually appeared to be trying to insult Vice President Kamala Harris.

“It’s terrible. Because what she wanted to do is, really, throw a dig at Kamala,” Hostin said. “That’s what she wanted, to throw a dig at another woman of color. She wanted to throw a dig at the Vice President of the United States. And in doing so she decided somehow that it was politically expedient to say that he would be dead in six years.”

“It’s terrible for his family, and for him, to say something like that. A real politician, a good politician doesn’t say things like that,” she continued. “They’re sort of a personal attack. And I think this country suffers from terrible ageism.”

Meanwhile, host Ana Navarro couldn’t get over the fact that Haley even made the comment, considering the uproar when she was on the receiving end of ageism.

“The issues that I think we’ve got to get to about what Nikki Haley just said is the staggering hypocrisy,” Navarro said. “Just a few weeks ago, she was clutching her pearls and fundraising off that comment that Don Lemon made, saying that it was ageist, that it was sexist, that it was this. Okay, so, rules for thee, but not for me? So it’s okay for her to be ageist, but it’s not okay for somebody to be ageist about her? And look, I think it’s so tacky.”

You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video above.