After Bill Maher admitted that he’s “afraid of Trump on a very personal level,” Alyssa Farah Griffin is agreeing with him.

During Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” the host admitted that she is also “genuinely afraid” of the twice-impeached former president — especially if he manages to earn a second term in office.

Maher’s comments came during an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Tuesday night. During their conversation, Maher admitted that part of his fear comes because “I don’t think he likes me,” and that another part comes from looking at other leaders Trump aligns himself with.

“You know, you have to worry when you see what other authoritarian rulers do in other countries to people,” Maher said. “I’m not thinking he’s going to become Putin and start pushing people out windows, but I’m not going to live on the 30th floor anywhere either.”

When Whoopi Goldberg posed the question to her co-hosts on “The View” — who, of course, have been openly critical of the twice-impeached former president — Joy Behar admitted that she isn’t afraid of Trump or retaliation from him at all, especially considering she was invited to be a guest at one of his weddings.

But, Farah Griffin felt differently, particularly given the fact that she worked directly with him for a time.

“Just to be honest, I’m genuinely afraid of him,” she said. “And I think like, just to underscore that, [I’m] someone who once worked for him, knows him personally, I fear him being in office. This is a man who loves retaliation.”

She continued, “This is a man who, I sat in the Oval Office when he once said — it was after it was leaked to the New York Times that he was taken to the bunker during the social justice protests in summer of 2020 — and he said, ‘The person who did that should be executed. This is treason. Treason!’ This is a person who will weaponize any power he has to go after anyone that has slighted him and has done something against him.”

Farah Griffin added that she thinks a second term for Trump would make him more unhinged than ever, because, during his first term, “his worst instincts were usually stifled” by people around him reminding him he needed to win re-election.

“The second time he’s turned out, he will do whatever the hell he wants,” she warned.

You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video above.