The women of “The View” are wading into the discourse surrounding Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber — and they are firmly on Gomez’s side. During Tuesday’s episode of the show, host Alyssa Farah Griffin outright shaded Jenner’s Instagram feed, as compared to Gomez’s.

If you haven’t been following the saga, here’s what’s been going on. Rumors of a feud between Gomez and Bieber have existed for awhile now, considering Gomez dated Justin Bieber for years before he eventually married the former Baldwin. But Gomez and Hailey Bieber have previously said that there’s no beef.

But, on Thursday, when Selena Gomez became the most followed woman on Instagram, dethroning Kylie Jenner, fans took posts from Jenner on TikTok — one involving Hailey Bieber — to be openly shading Gomez.

Then, later in the week, Gomez commented on a TikTok a fan posted, resurfacing old footage of Bieber making a disgusted gesture when Taylor Swift’s album was mentioned. “So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game,” Gomez wrote.

Which all brings us to now, when fans believe the Gomez, Jenner and Bieber are definitely sparring but purposely keeping things opaque (though fans believe this feud goes much deeper than just these last few posts). For host Alyssa Farah Griffin, Jenner and Bieber seemingly making fun of Gomez’s eyebrows in that TikTok we mentioned above was a particularly sore spot.

“What I love about Selena Gomez, she’s body positive, she shows herself with no make-up, she gets involved in causes — she uses her platform as the most followed woman on social media for good causes,” Farah Griffin said.

“Not a dig at Kylie Jenner, the second-most followed, but I feel like it’s a lot more just like, kind of thirst traps, and sort of like ‘Come to my page and think maybe someday you could look this good if you have enough money to buy it.'”

As a few members of the audience audibly reacted to that comment, Farah Griffin quickly apologized and admitted “that was shady,” but reiterated her love for Gomez.

All that said, Behar doubted the “feud” entirely, pointing out that people often think she and moderator Whoopi Goldberg are constantly arguing, based on headlines about “The View.” But host Sunny Hostin reminded Behar that “mean girls do exist,” and that Gomez is still Hailey Bieber’s husband’s ex.

“The little post that they did was a shade post,” Hostin said. “And you know, I think that she took the high road and she didn’t meet their energy with her energy, and that’s a wonderful thing to do, but I’m sure was painful to see it. Women need to stop being mean to each other.”