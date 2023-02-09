Alyssa Farah Griffin is maintaining her skepticism of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his future as a leader of the Republican Party. On Thursday’s episode of “The View,” the host bluntly predicted that he “will implode” when it really comes time to face Trump and his insults.

As part of their Hot Topics discussion on Thursday, the hosts got a laugh out of DeSantis shading the twice-impeached former president by saying “I don’t spend my time trying to smear other Republicans.” Joy Behar predicted that wouldn’t last long, while host Ana Navarro mostly just brushed it off.

“To tell you the truth, I don’t know if it’s because I’m in Florida, and I get a daily dose of it, [but] I’m already so bored with this DeSantis-Trump fight,” Navarro said. “I’m a lot more interested in a George Santos and Mitt Romney.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin largely agreed, reiterating that as “Trump Lite,” DeSantis really doesn’t stand a chance of becoming the Republican nominee in 2024, should he decide to officially run for president. She added that, at this point, he feels “so overhyped,” and likely won’t be able to handle the insults Trump will inevitably hurl at him.

“I’m just going to be honest, I have seen Trump take out every mini version of Trump for the last five years,” Farah Griffin said. “I think right now, you know, the party wants someone other than Trump. They want Trump Lite, so they’re boosting and hyping DeSantis. He doesn’t do national interviews. He’s done nothing on the national stage. I think he will implode once Trump keeps going after him and going after him.”

Indeed, Trump has already started leveling accusations against DeSantis. The whole reason DeSantis made his comment about “trying to smear other Republicans” is because Trump reposted a meme to his Truth Social page of the Florida governor, that accused him of drinking with minors when he was a high school teacher.

The meme appears to show a 23-year-old DeSantis sandwiched between three women with blurred out faces. Their actual ages are unknown, but the caption reads, “Here is Ron DeSantimonious grooming high school girls with alcohol as a teacher.”

And, for Farah Griffin, Trump choosing to go straight to groomer accusations does not bode well for what might come if DeSantis actually declares his candidacy.

“How ugly this got, this quickly, is kind of remarkable and spells for a very bad two years ahead,” she said. “Trump went straight to like ‘You’re a groomer.’ Maybe save that for like, June before the primaries.”

You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video above.