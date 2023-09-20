As the U.S. government faces a potential shutdown in the coming weeks, House Republicans are once again turning on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy — including Rep. Matt Gaetz. But at this point, “The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin isn’t totally confident Gaetz even really works in Congress.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics on Monday, “The View” played a montage of Republican sound bytes, most of which scolded members of their own party. In it, Gaetz claimed McCarthy is “not just an ineffective leader, but a morally bankrupt one.”

“Oh my — I can’t with him,” Alyssa Farah Griffin said with a scoff as the clip ended.

As the conversation continued, Farah Griffin prefaced her full thoughts on the matter by wondering what it is Gaetz really does anymore.

“Does Matt Gaetz actually have a job in Congress?” she joked. “I feel like any time we see him, he’s doing a podcast, or he’s on TV, or he’s like, guest hosting a TV show. If you don’t want to be a member of congress, you don’t want to fund the government, step aside.”

Speaking to the issue at large, Farah Griffin that a shutdown “will wreak havoc on the economy,” and be “good for no one,” but especially Republicans.

“The things that this part of the House Republican Conference wants to pass stands no chance of getting through the Senate or being signed into law by Joe Biden,” she said. “It is a waste of time. It is unserious.”

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.