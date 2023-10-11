Jada Pinkett Smith revealed on Wednesday morning that she and husband Will Smith have been separated since 2017, shocking fans of the couple everywhere. But, “The View” host Ana Navarro was skeptical of the reveal, suggesting it was simply a calculated maneuver to increase Pinkett Smith’s book sales.

“By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying,” Pinkett Smith said in an interview with TODAY, discussing her new memoir. “I think we were both kind of still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.”

In discussing the situation on “The View,” Ana Navarro was first irritated that more information on this celebrity marriage was coming out at all.

“Why do I know so much about these people’s marriage?” she asked. “I mean like, literally. I kind of feel like I know more about their marriage than I know about my own damn marriage. I don’t need to know all of this!”

As her co-hosts speculated on why Pinkett Smith decided to reveal this news now, and what kind of implications it leaves for various situations — including Will Smith’s infamous slapping of Chris Rock at the Oscars — Navarro offered a theory. Of course, there was also some criticism on top.

“Listen, I think she’s having a relationship with her bank account,” Navarro said. “‘Cause every time she needs to like, increase the ratings of the Red Table, every time she needs to sell books, she drops these bombshells. I find it unseemly. And I will tell you this; be careful of anybody who pretends to have a perfect marriage.”

“Red Table Talk” is, of course, Pinkett Smith’s online talk show, which is where she first revealed that her marriage to Will Smith faced struggles after she had an “entanglement” with a family friend.