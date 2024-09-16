‘The View’: Ana Navarro Scoffs at Politicians Saying There’s ‘No Space for Political Violence’ – ‘What America Do These Folks Live In?’

Following the apparent second assassination attempt on Donald Trump, the hosts of “The View” once again condemned political violence. But host Ana Navarro wasn’t surprised by it, and scoffed at politicians who acted like they were.

On Sunday, a male gunman targeted the former president with a scoped AK-47 while he played golf in Palm Beach. Trump was unharmed, and the would-be shooter was apprehended, prompting politicians including Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz to express their relief that the former president was safe.

Other leaders expressed similar sentiments, adding that political violence has “no space” in this country. But that part made Navarro a bit angry.

CONCERNS OVER RISE IN POLITICAL VIOLENCE: As the FBI investigates an apparent assassination attempt on former Pres. Trump, #TheView co-hosts weigh in as a suspect has been identified. pic.twitter.com/88rWgCoooS — The View (@TheView) September 16, 2024

“We condemn it no matter who it’s perpetrated on or attempted on. But what America do these folks live in that they think there’s no space for political violence?” she asked. “When Gabby Giffords, the congresswoman from Arizona, got shot in the head at an event in her district. When the congressional baseball team got shot at.”

“When Nancy Pelosi’s husband got his skull bashed in with a hammer from a political enemy,” Navarro continued. “When we had January 6, when people raided and stormed the Capitol. When, you know, we’ve had now two different attempts on Donald Trump.”

The host argued that all those incidents prove that “political violence is very much a part of” America right now. But she then turned her attention to other recent threats of violence that aren’t being condemned quite as roundly by both sides of the aisle.

“Let me tell you, bomb threats in Springfield, I consider that political violence,” she said. “Threats against Taylor Swift, because she made an endorsement, which we all have a right to do. I consider that political violence.”

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.