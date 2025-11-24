‘The View’: Ana Navarro Reminds Trump How Often His Family Has Come on the Show, Tells Him to Address It at Thanksgiving | Video

As the Trump administration continues to sporadically rage over and threaten “The View,” host Ana Navarro has a reminder for the president: his family members have been guests on the show, many times.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the ABC hosts discussed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s decision to resign from congress next year, before he term is up. While the women were split on what Greene’s true motivations are, they all agreed that her appearance on “The View” seemed to heavily contribute to her schism with Trump, and possibly lead to her exit.

“That really hurt her a lot. So I’d like to take this moment to invite Trump to come on,” host Joy Behar said, waggling her eyebrows.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE? After the Georgia congresswoman announced Friday she is resigning from Congress next year, 'The View' co-hosts weigh in. pic.twitter.com/CohzokodCV — The View (@TheView) November 24, 2025

But, host Ana Navarro wanted to use the moment to taunt the man a little bit instead.

“Well I’d like to take this moment to remind Trump that his daughter, Ivanka has been on six times,” Navarro said. “Melania has been on four times; one, she was a guest co-host. Ivana Trump was on two times. Donald Trump Jr. has been on when he was hawking his book. Even Marla Maples has been on one time! You know, the second ex.”

“So if being on ‘The View’ was such a bad thing, maybe he should start by saying it to his family over Thanksgiving,” she finished.

