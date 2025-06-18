‘The View’ Hosts Argue Over Whether Marginalized Groups Have It Worse in the US or Iran

The hosts of “The View” clashed pretty hard on Wednesday morning, as the women debated whether marginalized groups have it worse in the United States or in the Middle East. The discussion eventually got so contentious, it became hard to hear, and eventually was sent to break.

To start the day’s Hot Topics, the ABC hosts discussed Tucker Carlson’s argument with Senator Ted Cruz over potential U.S. military actions against Iran. The women were split over the correct course of action. They argued for diplomacy, though hosts Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sara Haines adamantly reminded viewers about Iran’s regular support of terrorism.

As the conversation started to wind down, Farah Griffin also encouraged everyone, “Let’s just remember too, the Iranians literally throw gay people off of buildings. They don’t adhere to basic human rights or international law.”

But at that, moderator Whoopi Goldberg immediately pushed back, telling Farah Griffin the United States doesn’t have much of a leg to stand on in that department, given its history.

“Let’s not do that, because if we start with that, we have been known in this country to tie gay folks to the car,” Whoopi cautioned, also reminding people that the U.S. “used to just keep hanging Black people.”

“The year 2025 in the United States is nothing like if I stepped foot wearing this outfit in Tehran right now,” Farah Griffin argued back.

The argument continued with the women speaking over each other, but Whoopi was resolute that the comparison was not only fair, but accurate, bluntly reminding everyone that “Murdering someone for their difference is not good, whoever does it.”

Still, Farah Griffin reiterated her argument that it’s different to live in America in 2025 than it is to live in Iran.

“Not if you’re Black,” Whoopi retorted, as Sunny Hostin echoed “not for everybody.”

“Uh, guys, don’t go to Tehran,” Farah Griffin retorted. “Do not, no one at this table can go to Tehran.”

From there, Whoopi appeared to get a bit frustrated. She conceded that America “is the greatest country in the world,” and that she knows that, but also called out the concerns that Black people still face on a daily basis.

“But every day, we are worried. Do we have to be worried about our kids? Are their kids going to get shot because they’re running through somebody’s neighborhood?” she said. “They are not big deals — and I don’t mean to say they’re not big deals to you, because that’s not what I meant.”

Haines then pointed out that all women are also not granted basic rights in the Middle East, and Farah Griffin added in once more.

“Nobody wants to diminish the very real problems we have in this country,” she said. “That is no one’s intent, but I think it’s important we remember there are places much darker than this country, and people who deserve rights –“

“Listen, not everybody feels that way,” Whoopi said, cutting her off. “Not everybody feels that way. Listen, I’m sorry, you know, when you think about the fact that we got the vote in 1965–“

At that, Farah Griffin visibly reacted in frustration, prompting Whoopi to pause to let her say something.

“They don’t have free and fair elections in Iran!” Farah Griffin argued. “It’s not even the same universe!”

Eventually, Whoopi decided she would not be able to convince Farah Griffin, so host Joy Behar stepped in to try. That did not solve things though, with the debate only continuing further, so Whoopi cut things off to go to commercial break.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.