Joy Behar has been known to hoist her own feet onto the table at “The View,” but on Wednesday morning, the ABC host requested that “The Bear” star Ayo Edebiri lift her foot up instead — then promptly refused to release the actress’ ankle.

Appearing on the show in support of her new film “Inside Out 2,” which hits theaters this Friday, Edebiri wound up discussing her fashion choices after host Sunny Hostin complimented her style. As she talked, Behar chimed in, praising the shoes the actress was wearing on the show.

“I wish the audience could — can you put your foot on the table?” Behar asked.

Though Behar’s cohosts laughed and poked fun at the request, Edebiri quickly complied, showing off that she was wearing what was effectively a high-heeled sandal with socks. To help her out, Behar grabbed her ankle for support.

But, as the moment dragged on, the rest of the hosts once again ribbed their colleague.

“Release her!” Sara Haines said, while Alyssa Farah Griffin asked, “Can she have her leg back?”

“I’m not releasing her,” Behar shot back, maintaining her grip on Edebiri’s ankle.

Eventually though, Behar did let go, calling the fashion choice “clever” before the hosts moved on.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.