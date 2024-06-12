‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Asks Ayo Edebiri to Lift Her Foot to the Table, Then Refuses to Release Her Ankle

“Can she have her leg back?” Alyssa Farah Griffin asks

the-view-joy-behar
Joy Behar on "The View" (Credit: ABC)

Joy Behar has been known to hoist her own feet onto the table at “The View,” but on Wednesday morning, the ABC host requested that “The Bear” star Ayo Edebiri lift her foot up instead — then promptly refused to release the actress’ ankle.

Appearing on the show in support of her new film “Inside Out 2,” which hits theaters this Friday, Edebiri wound up discussing her fashion choices after host Sunny Hostin complimented her style. As she talked, Behar chimed in, praising the shoes the actress was wearing on the show.

“I wish the audience could — can you put your foot on the table?” Behar asked.

Though Behar’s cohosts laughed and poked fun at the request, Edebiri quickly complied, showing off that she was wearing what was effectively a high-heeled sandal with socks. To help her out, Behar grabbed her ankle for support.

Read Next
Ryan Reynolds Pops Up in 'The View' Audience With His Mom: 'Tell Blake to Come On' | Video

But, as the moment dragged on, the rest of the hosts once again ribbed their colleague.

“Release her!” Sara Haines said, while Alyssa Farah Griffin asked, “Can she have her leg back?”

“I’m not releasing her,” Behar shot back, maintaining her grip on Edebiri’s ankle.

Eventually though, Behar did let go, calling the fashion choice “clever” before the hosts moved on.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke "Inside Out 2"
Read Next
Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke and ‘Inside Out 2’ Costars Reveal What Gives Them Joy — and Anxiety — as Actors | Video

Andi Ortiz

Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. Prior to joining TheWrap, Andi was an on-air radio personality and…

Comments

One response to “‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Asks Ayo Edebiri to Lift Her Foot to the Table, Then Refuses to Release Her Ankle”

  1. Anthony Smith Avatar
    Anthony Smith

    Good 👍

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.