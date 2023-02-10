The hosts of “The View” clashed a bit on Friday, discussing whether President Biden should give Fox News a Super Bowl Sunday interview and follow the annual tradition of the president speaking to whichever network airs the game. Where Alyssa Farah Griffin argued he should, Sunny Hostin very much disagreed.

Just minutes before the episode of “The View” ended, it was reported that Biden would indeed be continuing his administration’s streak of not giving Fox News an interview. And for Sunny Hostin, it seemed illogical for Biden to do so anyway, especially when considering the ratings he just pulled for his second State of the Union Address this week.

“I don’t think he should. I mean, I know that it’s a tradition,” Hostin said. “The pregame show, this pre interview would only get about 20 million viewers. I think he got something like 27.3 for the State of the Union. So people have seen him, they’ve heard him. And I don’t think you normalize the misinformation network.”

When her co-hosts suggested that perhaps Biden’s team handpick the journalist who would get to interview him — floating names like Bret Baier — Hostin was still skeptical at the concept, considering who their co-workers are.

“I just, I have trouble believing that he should sit down even with a Shannon Bream or even with a Bret Baier, because the bottom line is they work for a network that puts forth conspiracy theories,” she said.

Host Joy Behar largely agreed, saying that Fox News hosts “keep saying he’s a liar when they’re the liars. Why would he go over that?”

But host Alyssa Farah Griffin felt very differently.

“I totally disagree on this one,” she said. “I think the biggest thing wrong with our politics right now is people exist in their echo chambers. So a lot of Fox viewers don’t even hear about things that Biden might have talked about on other networks. I think he ran saying he wants to be a president for all Americans. That includes Republicans, he should talk to them.”

Farah Griffin commended Pete Buttigieg for how often he’s spoken to Fox News, and argued that “it’s been very helpful” for him. In the end though, Hostin remained unmoved.

“President Biden has not given Fox News an interview during the entirety of his presidency and he shouldn’t start now,” she said.

You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video above.