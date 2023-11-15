Congress once again got pretty close to a physical brawl during a committee meeting this week, and the women of “The View” were disgusted — but also a little amused — by it on Wednesday morning. For host Sara Haines, it was reminiscent of a certain someone who went viral on “Dr. Phil.”

On Tuesday, Congressman Tim Burchett said he “got elbowed in the back” by Kevin McCarthy, while Senator Bernie Sanders had to actually break up a fight between Oklahoma senator Markwayne Mullin and the president of the Teamsters union, Sean O’Brien.

After a disagreement, Mullin said “You want to run your mouth? We can be two consenting adults. We can finish it here,” and challenged O’Brien to “stand your butt up.”

“Why did they all turn into the ‘catch me outside’ girl?” Haines mocked. “Like, they’re literally ready to beat the crap out of every single one of them.”

The “catch me outside girl” is in fact Danielle Bregoli, now known as Bhad Bhabie, who first went viral after a 2016 appearance on “Dr. Phil” in which she challenged the audience to a fight for laughing at her, saying “Catch me outside, how about that?”

But, her accent made the sentence sound like “Cash me ousside, how bout dah,” and it was turned into a meme and even remixed into a song.

Jokes aside though, the women of “The View” were disgusted by the near-brawls, but not exactly surprised.

“It’s beneath the dignity of the office, but it’s not anymore. And I don’t want to always blame everything on Trump, but I think he peeled that band-aid off,” Sunny Hostin said. “I think he’s the one that was, during his rallies, telling people, ‘Punch him in the face, I’ll pay your legal fee. Throw this at this person, lock him up.’”

She continued, “He’s the one that sort of degraded our humanity, in many respects, and so now, what you’re seeing is, I think, what was probably always there underneath. And what is shocking to me is those are the people that want to call other people thugs. Well, that’s some thuggery that we just saw.”

Meanwhile, host Alyssa Farah Griffin called out a double standard.

“My first thought was, how many times have we heard women are too emotional to lead?” she said. “Did anyone ask these men, are they on their periods? Because this is absurd.”

That said, Farah Griffin noted that the behavior “isn’t that historically out of step in Congress,” running down a list of other instances in which things almost got physical.

As for Whoopi Goldberg, the overwhelming feeling was confusion. She was simply floored by the fact that “none of them thought for a second ‘This is not a good look for me.’”

“See, this is why I get freaked out with y’all,” she added. “Because I can’t figure out what’s upsetting you. You’re nervous, so you don’t want drag queens reading books, but you will throw down in the middle of a committee meeting and not give it a thought?”

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.

“The View” airs daily at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.