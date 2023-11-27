The hosts of “The View” weren’t having any criticisms on Monday morning of Dolly Parton’s Thanksgiving Day halftime performance costume. In fact, Whoopi Goldberg had just two blunt words for those who believed Parton needed to dress her age.

“Bite me!” Whoopi said. “And everybody that participated in this, you should be ashamed of yourself.”

In case you missed it, the 77-year-old legend performed an NFL halftime show on Thanksgiving during the Dallas Cowboys’ game against the Washington Commanders decked out in full Cowboys cheerleader gear. So yes, her midriff was showing, and her shorts were short.

But host Sunny Hostin wasn’t disgusted by the outfit, as some online were. In fact, she joked on Monday that, if it were her on that stage, she might’ve taken things even further.

“If I look like that in one of them Cowboy things, I might have everything out!” Hostin said. “I don’t know if that’s a belly ring or what, but I want what she has.”

The hosts also scolded people who took similar issue with Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy, who performed on stage during her mother’s Renaissance tour. In the end though, Whoopi continued to keep things blunt.

“Don’t be shady, man,” she said. “Life’s too short.”

“The View” airs daily at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.