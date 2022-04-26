‘The View': Sara Haines Thinks Elon Musk Might Actually ‘Reduce Some of the Toxicity’ on Twitter (Video)

Many Twitter users may not be thrilled about Elon Musk’s buyout of the social media giant, but “The View” host Sara Haines thinks there might be at least one good thing to come out of it. On Tuesday, Haines said she thinks some of Musk’s plans for the platform might actually “reduce some of the toxicity” on it.

Haines’s thoughts came as the women were discussing Musk’s massive bid on the company — something guest host Amber Ruffin scoffed at. “If you have $44 billion and you use it to buy Twitter, you make bad decisions,” Ruffin sniped.

The rest of the table largely agreed with her, but Haines made sure to point out a few things she thinks might change for the better.

“I think there are a lot of types of people on Twitter that are really nasty. And I don’t think it’s limited to one group, because the people that I’ve witnessed on there, they’re bold, because they can be invisible,” Haines explained. “And I think one of the things that Elon Musk is wanting to do is potentially increase verification. So if you want to say nasty, awful things, you have all the freedom to do that. But do it behind your own name and your own face, so we know who you are. Because I think that that will change, it will absolutely reduce some of the toxicity on Twitter.”

Indeed, Musk has said many times that he wants to institute measures to “authenticate all humans” on the app, as part of an effort to weed out the thousands of bots on the platform. He has not said how specifically he plans to do that yet.

Haines added that the measure would, at the very least, “make people pause” because of the possible real-world consequences.

You can watch her full thoughts, along with the rest of her colleagues from “The View,” in the video above.