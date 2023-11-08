It may not surprise anyone, but Hillary Clinton is among the many who do not want Donald Trump to be president again. While on “The View” on Wednesday, the former secretary of state argued that Trump would bring about “the end of our country” if he is elected once more.

The ABC talk show spent most of the episode with Clinton, getting her take on recent presidential polling, local election results, the Israel-Hamas war and more. Naturally, at one point, she was asked about her concerns regarding Trump potentially being reelected. And, as always, Clinton didn’t mince words.

“I can’t even think that because I think it would be the end of our country as we know it,” Clinton told host Sunny Hostin. “And I don’t say that lightly.”

Clinton admitted that she really “hated losing” in 2016, especially to Trump, but reminded viewers that she encouraged people to give him a chance.

“I meant it. And I tried really hard,” she continued. “And then, literally, from his inauguration on, it was nothing but, you know, accusing people of things, making up facts, denying the size of the crowd at his own inauguration. And everything that I worried about, I saw unfolding. And so I think that he’d be even worse now.”

Host Alyssa Farah Griffin agreed, later noting that any guardrails that were up around Trump in his first term would be gone, because he would no longer have to worry at all about getting reelected.

“He was somewhat restrained, believe it or not, in the first term, by people who he hired, because he thought they would go along with him, and they stood up to him,” Clinton said.

She continued, “And so now he is going to, if he were ever near the Oval Office again, find people who have no principles, no conscience, who are totally tied to his fortunes, literally, and therefore would do whatever he said. And so the wreckage is almost unimaginable.”

You can watch Clinton’s full comments on “The View” in the video above.