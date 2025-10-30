‘The View’ Hosts Struggle to Interview ‘Harry Potter’ Stars During Intense Cookie Decorating Contest

The hosts of “The View” typically run their interviews pretty smoothly, but on Thursday morning, they struggled to get through one with “Harry Potter” alums James and Oliver Phelps. That’s mostly because the ABC hosts were competing in a cookie decorating challenge at the same time.

The Phelps twins, who played Fred and George Weasley respectively in all eight “Potter” films, stopped by the talk show in support of the second season of “Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking” on the Food Network. The competition show sees contestants team up to create insane treats based on the “Potter” universe.

So, in keeping with the spirit of the show, the actors challenged the hosts to each decorate the best halloween cookie possible during the interview. The winner would get their own Triwizard Cup, as made famous in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.”

The women immediately dug in, but the interview also immediately stalled.

“Well…” host Sara Haines started.

“So…” Whoopi Goldberg said, almost simultaneously, before realizing host Sunny Hostin had the first question.

“Is it me? All right, so, we’ve got a few questions, umm, while decorate,” Hostin said slowly. “The first season of ‘Harry Potter Wizards’ — I’m really focusing.”

Eventually, Hostin realized she’d have to put her tools down to actually ask the question, as she only got the title of the show half-right at first. It was a technique her co-hosts also quickly understood was needed. But, even as the Phelps twins gave their answers, the hosts were locked in on the cookies.

“Can I just point out that there’s nothing coming out the bottom of this?” Whoopi mourned, struggling with her frosting bag.

Eventually, it actually was Haines’ turn to ask a question, which she directed toward James — but she first needed to confirm that James was the twin that was sitting next to her.

As the actors answered host Alyssa Farah Griffin about a recent reunion with their on-screen sister Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the franchise, Whoopi audibly cracked up, looking at Haines’ cookie progress.

As Oliver Phelps discussed his training for the upcoming New York City marathon, Hostin got distracted again, noting that “This icing’s really good.”

The ladies did make it through though, and in the end, it was Hostin (who happens to be very competitive) that won the Phelpses votes for best cookie.

