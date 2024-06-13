‘The View’ Hosts Freak Out Over ‘Massive’ Fly on Ana Navarro’s Mug: ‘Mike Pence’s Fly!’ | Video

“It looked like a chihuahua,” Sara Haines jokes

“The View” was interrupted by a surprise visitor on Thursday morning, but this time, it wasn’t a delightful surprise like Ryan Reynolds. No, this time, it was an apparently “massive” fly that landed on Ana Navarro’s mug mid-conversation.

The first hot topic of the day was the Supreme Court ruling to protect access to the abortion pills, unanimously rejecting an effort from a group of anti-abortion rights doctors to restrict women’s healthcare further. But, as Ana Navarro tried to give her thoughts on the matter, her eye was drawn downward and she cut herself off.

“Oh my god, there’s like a giant fly. Mike Pence’s fly is smack on my cup,” she said.

Host Sunny Hostin was quick to step in and flick the insect off the mug, but that only prompted Sara Haines to freak out, yelling “Don’t put it towards me!” When Joy Behar chimed in that it was only a fly and gave her cohosts a hard time, Haines remained adamant.

“It’s a massive fly, it looked like a chihuahua,” she joked.

“People please, I just survived a deluge in south Florida, and now I gotta be with a plague of flies?” Navarro sniped, before returning to her point. “OK, segue to the Supreme Court, talking about flies and insects.

You can watch the moment in the video below.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

