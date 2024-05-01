Alyssa Farah Griffin was in a good mood on Wednesday morning’s episode of “The View,” which drew some confusion from her cohosts. Joy Behar even asked her live on air if that good mood was the result of being on drugs.

Of course, the hosts were only confused because Farah Griffin noted she was in a good mood before immediately offering a pessimistic take on President Biden’s chances of reelection, especially as Donald Trump remains in court for his criminal hush money trial.

“So, I’m in such a good mood today, and I hate to raise this point, but I have to,” she began. “We’ve got to ring some alarm bells. The election’s seven months out — I don’t trust polling, I do agree with that. I think you can take it on aggregate, and if the polls on aggregate are to be believed, Donald Trump very well may be president in seven months.”

Farah Griffin then added that she worries Trump’s courtroom antics may not actually be hurting him, because being in court prevents him from being “out there saying crazy things.” Her cohosts then chimed in, questioning her initial claim of being in a good mood.

“Why are you in a good mood again?” Behar asked, confused. “What was the reason?”

At that, Farah Griffin clarified she was still in a good mood, but felt bad about bringing that mood down with her concerns.

“What are you, on some kind of drug or something?” Behar pressed.

Elsewhere in the show, the women discussed whether it’s actually OK to ask someone if they’re on a drug — specifically Ozempic, as they were discussing Barbra Streisand asking Melissa McCarthy via Instagram comment about whether she’s been using it — with the women mostly agreeing it’s fine to ask, just not in public.

Of course, that prompted Farah Griffin to poke fun at Behar for asking her if she was on drugs mid-show.

WHAT ISSUES WILL GET VOTERS TO POLLS? From nationwide campus protests turning violent to the battle over abortion rights and Trump's trials keeping him off the campaign trail, #TheView co-hosts question what will resonate with voters. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/yr2KL8iQ8B — The View (@TheView) May 1, 2024

You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video, above.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.