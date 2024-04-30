Whoopi Goldberg was fed up with Donald Trump on Tuesday morning’s episode of “The View” after the ex-president suggested in a new interview that there is an “anti-white feeling” in America right now.

Trump’s latest baseless cry of injustice came in an interview with Time Magazine, in which he said the Biden administration is “sort of against anybody depending on certain views.”

“They’re against Catholics. They’re against a lot of different people … I think there is a definite anti-white feeling in this country and that can’t be allowed either,” Trump said.

Before reading his comments on-air, Whoopi prefaced the segment by letting the audience know she was “enraged” by everything Trump said in his interview, but particularly this statement in question.

“Nobody in your family was hung. Nobody in your family was chased because of the color of their skin. How dare you? There’s no anti-white issue here,” Goldberg said. “You are perpetrating [sic] anti-humanist issues here.”

That said, none of the ABC hosts were actually surprised by Trump’s words, which also included promises to let states “monitor a woman’s pregnancy,” use the military to deport migrants and more.

“I wasn’t as taken aback as I should be, because for the last four years, myself, others who spoke out against him, have been saying literally line by line in his own words what he’s saying in this piece,” Alyssa Farah Griffin said.

“It is devastating to me that that is not resonating with Republicans, a party I’ve been a member of my whole life,” she added, “that they’re just not believing it.”

NEW 'TIME' ARTICLE EXPLORES POSSIBLE 2ND TRUMP TERM: #TheView co-hosts weigh in on the former president's latest comments where he lays out his plans if he wins and claims he was too nice the first time around. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/M3fv0izF9E — The View (@TheView) April 30, 2024

You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video, above.