As the 2024 election inches closer, Donald Trump and his allies are asking one question: are you better off today than four years ago? But, to “The View” host Whoopi Goldberg, it’s a “stupid” and “disrespectful” question.

To kick off Monday’s Hot Topics, the show played a supercut of Trump’s allies asking that very question during media hits, followed by the Joe Biden campaign’s response — which was a video reminding people exactly where the country was four years go, deep into a deadly pandemic, with Trump saying people dying “is what it is.”

The hosts largely applauded Biden for clapping back so strongly, before wading into their own opinions. For Goldberg, there are a couple of key indicators that things have only gotten worse.

“Black people, we were not in this insanity of trying to figure out why our history is no longer welcome in the educational system,” she said. “Women were realizing something was happening. If you were coming from another country, if you were coming to this country to find a better life, you were not welcome. Listen, it wasn’t a good time for lots of people.”

But the thing that irritated her most was indeed the fact that, four years ago, the country was in the middle of a pandemic that was killing thousands of people, and the Trump campaign actively tried to undermine the response to prevent that.

“All you have to do to ask, ‘Are we better off than we were?’ Ask the thousands of people who are no longer here,” she snapped. “That’s how you know if we’re better off. Ask their families, are they better off without their loved ones? What a stupid question. It’s a stupid question, and disrespectful to the American people, in my opinion.”

You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video above.