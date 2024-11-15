‘The View’: Sunny Hostin Calls Out Joy Behar for ‘Eating Your Feelings’ Post-Election With Stealth Photo

As the women of “The View” continue to grapple with their feelings after the election, host Joy Behar has apparently been eating hers. At least, according to co-host Sunny Hostin.

During Friday’s Hot Topics, one discussion highlighted a 4-year cruise that has become available for those who want to skip Donald Trump’s second administration altogether. But, despite having options, the women all agreed that they aren’t going anywhere, no matter how much they hate him.

That said, just as Behar was trying to send the show into its next segment and then to break, Hostin chimed in to point out that she has noticed a certain coping mechanism Behar has been using.

“Joy, I’ve noticed that you have started really eating a lot at like 8 a.m. in the morning,” Hostin ribbed.

When Behar questioned how her colleague even knows that, Hostin admitted that it was because she took photos of it happening in real time. And indeed, photos were put up on screen showing Behar shoveling Skinny Pop popcorn into her mouth as she scrolled on her phone.

“Joy! You gotta lock your door!” Sara Haines said with a gasp and a laugh.

“You’ve been eating your feelings,” Hostin said. “It’s like popcorn all the time, Joy!”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on ABC.