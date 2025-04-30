‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Is ‘Really Starting to Feel Sorry’ for Trump: ‘He’s Over His Head’

“And he knows it!” the ABC host says

Joy Behar on "The View" (Credit: ABC)
Joy Behar on "The View" (Credit: ABC)

Joy Behar is certainly no fan of Donald Trump, but after watching another contentious interview — this time on ABC News — of his, the host of “The View” is actually “starting to feel sorry” for the president.

The ABC host shocked her colleagues on Wednesday morning with the sentiment, as the women discussed Trump’s interview, during which he complained that journalist Terry Moran was “not being very nice” by pushing back on lies. In discussing their thoughts on it, Behar noted she watched the entire interview, and came to a surprising conclusion.

“I’m really starting to feel sorry for him. He’s over his head,” she said. “The simplest questions, he can not answer. He knows that only immigration is maybe where he’s been somewhat successful.”

"The View" (Credit: ABC)
Read Next
'The View': Alyssa Farah Griffin Warns 'We're Not Feeling the Real Impact of These Tariffs Yet'

In reality, a new Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll indicates that Trump’s approval rating on immigration specifically has actually fallen in recent weeks.

“I mean, the guy is over his head, and he knows it!” Behar continued. “I feel bad for him now.”

Her co-hosts did not share that sentiment though, each criticizing the president on different aspects of the interview, as well as actions he’s taken in his first 100 days.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

Amber Ruffin
Read Next
Amber Ruffin 'Strongly Disagrees' That Trump's Done a Bad Job in First 100 Days: He Did 'Everything He Has Set Out to Do'

Andi Ortiz

Andi Ortiz is an Audience Writer. Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. She also co-hosts WrapWomen’s podcast,…

Comments