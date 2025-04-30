Amber Ruffin ‘Strongly Disagrees’ That Trump’s Done a Bad Job in First 100 Days: He Did ‘Everything He Has Set Out to Do’

Donald Trump has set a historic low for presidential approval ratings after his first 100 days in office, but “Late Night” writer and almost-White House Correspondents’ Dinner headliner Amber Ruffin would “strongly disagree” with the idea that he has done a bad job.

Ruffin stopped by “The View” on Wednesday morning, and while there, host Joy Behar brought up the many polls indicating that Trump’s approval rating continues to slip, asking for Ruffin’s take on it. But the comedian’s answer surprised the audience for just a moment.

“People are saying that Trump did a bad job 100 days in; I strongly disagree,” she said.

“This man has done everything he has set out to do,” she continued. “I’m Black, I’m terrified. I’m scared for my trans friends, and people who we know and love, our neighbors, are disappeared. And that was the goal, and he did it. He did it! He did exactly what he wanted to do.”

Expounding on her own personal experience, Ruffin admitted that she feels “less welcome” where she lives than she did just a year ago.

“And that’s the goal! That was the goal. This feeling in us is the point,” she said.

When Behar wondered if Trump voters are now realizing that they are getting exactly what they voted for, Ruffin was indeed surprised that anyone would be surprised at Trump’s actions, considering he was open about his plans.

“What was the math there? Because if I’m talking trash about immigrants, and then I’m disappearing them, what did you think I was going to do?” she said. “You know what I’m saying? Like, I’m terrified for our autistic family members, because didn’t RFK Jr. say registry?!”

“Oh my gosh. So, look, I’m like everybody else, waking up in the middle of the night going ‘The children!’ And I don’t have any!” she said with an incredulous laugh.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.