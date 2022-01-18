The hosts of “The View” had some strong words for Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Tuesday, calling her “vindictive” for clapping at the announcement that U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, during a recurring bit called “Positively Boosted” — during which Ingraham and Raymond Arroyo announce the names of people who are fully vaccinated and boosted who still contract COVID — Ingraham clapped as she announced Mark Milley’s name.

“The triple vaxxed Joint Chief chairman Mark Milley – our favorite, Mark Milley! – tested positive for COVID yesterday,” Ingraham said, clapping as she sarcastically referred to him as “our favorite.”

Discussing the moment on “The View,” Joy Behar wasn’t necessarily surprised by Ingraham’s actions, but she was still upset.

“This is the mind of Laura Ingraham and those that follow Laura Ingraham’s mind,” Behar started. “People say ‘Oh, I’m triple vaxxed,’ and then they get it anyway. This, they think, is so interesting and so fabulous a notion.”

The host then went on to point out that those who have the vaccine are significantly less likely to be hospitalized or die because of the virus, which Ingraham and Arroyo did not note during their segment.

“The fact is, you can still get it — people need to understand this — but if you don’t have a vaccine, you will probably end up in the hospital. Maybe dead,” Behar continued. “So General Milley, you can clap because he didn’t die, not because he got the virus.”

Whoopi Goldberg went one further on her thoughts.

“This is vindictive,” Whoopi agreed. “This is also vindictive behavior. You know, listen. You’re lucky if you’re not vaccinated and not sick and dying. Because the people who are not vaccinated who are sick, a lot of them are dying.”

At the end of the “Positively Boosted” segment, Ingraham and Arroyo did send well wishes to those they named, albeit a bit backhandedly.

“We certainly hope they’re all healthy and fine. But stop pushing your mandates on us,” Ingraham said.