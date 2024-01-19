“The View” host Joy Behar has no qualms about being open regarding her work history — specifically, how many times she’s been fired from a job. In fact, on Friday, the ABC host even compared herself to long COVID.

During the day’s Hot Topics discussion, the women discussed a new trend of people recording themselves getting fired and posting it on TikTok. More than anything, the hosts were amazed that anyone would be bold enough to do so.

“You know, in my day, there was no social media, so you just kept it quiet if you were fired. Not me, I always told everybody,” Behar admitted. “But most people don’t!”

Host Sunny Hostin admitted though that she respects the trend, if only because it helps people to feel less alone in the experience. Hostin noted that she’s been fired multiple times before, and said she would’ve appreciated knowing that it happens to everyone.

As the conversation progressed, Behar sympathized with Hostin’s firing and rehiring by CNN, saying that she faced similar circumstances when she was fired and rehired by “The View” (which Hostin seemed to have totally forgotten about).

In the end, Behar made it clear that she doesn’t necessarily think being fired is a huge deal.

“I’ve gotten fired many times, and I always come back. I’m like long COVID,” she joked.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.