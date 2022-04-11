The hosts of “The View” were pretty split Monday on whether Will Smith’s punishment from the Academy was enough. But for Joy Behar, it was nothing to write home about.

On Friday, it was announced that Smith has been barred from the Oscars for 10 years as a consequence of him slapping Chris Rock during the awards ceremony last month. “This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith’s behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy,” the Academy said in a statement. “We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted.”

“Eh. So what?” Behar said flippantly. “Who wants to go to that anyway?”

But posing the question to the rest of the group of whether the punishment fit the crime, Behar received mixed responses. Host Sara Haines said that it went a bit far.

“I actually, when I heard 10, I thought that felt like a lot of time. You talk about someone having growth, and taking time to recognize he did something wrong, it felt like overkill in some ways,” Haines argued. “I thought maybe he’d be out for three to five years, or not be able to — now he won’t be able to — present next year, and all that felt appropriate. But when I heard a whole decade….”

As Haines gave her input, Behar joked that 10 years of punishment is more time than Donald Trump will get for any of his actions.

Contrary to Haines, host Sunny Hostin and guest host Alyssa Farah Griffin felt that a 10-year ban for Smith was appropriate, given the violent nature of what happened.

“I actually thought it was appropriate. I think there are like a thousand responses short of physical violence that you could’ve defended your wife,” Griffin said. “Use your words, like we teach our kids that. It was just such a dark moment that took away from the art that we were celebrating.”

Hostin agreed, noting that the punishment is “appropriate for what we saw,” but also took a moment to criticize those who blamed Smith’s actions on his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. At the end of the segment, Behar went on to joke that Pinkett Smith should have slapped Rock herself.