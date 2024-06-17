Kevin Costner had a message for sponsors of “The View” on Monday morning when Whoopi Goldberg had to send the show to a scheduled commercial break: “stand down.”

Appearing on the ABC talk show in support of his new film “Horizon: An American Saga,” Costner went into detail about why he wanted to make the film and what message he wanted to send with it. But, the answer to that particular question was a long one, and as he finished, Whoopi was signaled to send the show to break.

“Oh, OK. I just — yeah, OK,” Whoopi said, as she often does when startled by producers flagging her to go. But, as she tried to, Costner cut in.

“Take control of this Whoopi, honestly,” he joked. “Tell those sponsors stand down, we’re talking!”

The moment earned a huge laugh from the table and the audience, but nonetheless, the show went to commercial break. The good news is, they returned to speak more with Costner.

This wasn’t the first time a guest on “The View” has responded directly to an outside interruption. Late last year, host Sunny Hostin’s phone went off in the middle of their interview with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

He promptly responded: ‘Tell ’em I’m not here!”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.